Former provincial legislator sentenced to 14 years in jail for bribery

A Chinese court sentenced Song Taiping, a former senior legislator of north China's Hebei Province, to 14 years in prison for bribery.

Song, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Hebei, was also fined 5 million yuan (around 703,000 U.S. dollars) and had his illegal gains from bribery recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to the verdict of the Intermediate People's Court of Yuncheng in north China's Shanxi Province.

The court found that Song took advantage of his positions in Hebei between 2005 and 2017 to help others in matters related to project contracting, personnel promotion and recruitment.

He was convicted of accepting money and valuables worth over 69.49 million yuan between 2003 and 2021, the court said.