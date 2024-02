Board of Oschadbank receives salaries from UAH 410,000 to UAH 1 million for January

The board of the State Savings Bank (Oschadbank) received a salary in the amount from UAH 410,000 to UAH 1 million for January of the current year.

This is evidenced by bank data, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, the chairman of the board received UAH 999,086 as a salary.

Other members of the board received the following salaries: UAH 793,400, UAH 745,300, UAH 621,100, UAH 521,300, UAH 471,400, UAH 491,000 and UAH 410,000.

In total, the board of Oschadbank includes 8 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 100% of the shares of PJSC Oschadbank are owned by the state.