The troops of the RF are actively shelling energy facilities in industrial regions in order to harm the economy of Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

"If, last winter, they massively attacked the energy system of the entire country in order to achieve a blackout of the state, then this winter they chose a different tactic - they attack certain regions, that is, the energy system of certain regions, primarily industrial ones. That is, they are trying to influence the economy through the energy sector in order to stop the largest productions," he said.

The minister emphasized that attacks on energy facilities continue every day, especially in regions close to the war zone.

Halushchenko added that the russians realized that they would not be able to destroy the power system completely and, therefore, chose a different tactic. He added that last year, they used up to 2,000 missiles and drones, but they failed to destroy the power system.

The minister emphasized that due to these destructions, in 2023, the largest energy infrastructure repair campaign in the entire history of the country was carried out in Ukraine.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, as of February 20, there is no shortage of electricity in Ukraine's power system; there are nine power units in reserve, which will be used in case of need.

It was also reported that the russian federation changed its attack tactics on energy infrastructure and focused its attacks on energy facilities in the industrial regions of Ukraine.