Share:













Copied



According to the National Bank of Ukraine’s (NBU) data, during the period from February 19 to 23, the NBU increased net currency sales on the interbank foreign exchange market two times compared to the previous week, reaching USD 647.83 million.

During the reporting week, the central bank bought USD 0.97 million, while selling USD 648.8 million. Euro transactions were not conducted by the NBU last week.

Since the beginning of the year, the NBU purchased USD 18.29 million and sold USD 3,827.01 million. In 2023, the NBU bought USD 219.85 million and sold USD 28,829.73 million, with no euro transactions reported.

In 2022, the NBU bought USD 3,267.95 million and EUR 110.97 million while selling USD 26,380.59 million and EUR 1,789.11 million.

For the year 2021, the NBU bought USD 3,690.7 million and sold USD 1,275.7 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

In 2020, the NBU purchased USD 4,929 million and sold USD 3,891 million on the interbank foreign exchange market.

From July 21, the NBU adjusted the official exchange rate of the hryvnia by 25% to 36.5686 UAH/USD.

Starting from August 6, 2022, the NBU canceled restrictions whereby banks and non-banking institutions were required to buy cash currency from the population at a rate not lower than the official one. The National Bank allowed banks to sell more currency to the population.

Since October 3, the NBU has been implementing managed exchange rate flexibility.