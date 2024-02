Share:













The Verkhovna Rada intends to implement the norms of European legislation on roaming into the national legislation.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukrainians will be able not to pay additional fees for communication during trips of up to four months in Europe. This rule will also apply to Europeans who have visited Ukraine. Joining Ukraine to the roaming zone of the European Union is another step on the way to digital visa-free access with the EU. Ukraine undertook to implement the EU legislation on roaming by April 2024. This is the fulfillment of one of the conditions of Ukraine's European integration in the field of electronic communications," the message reads.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in July 2023, free roaming for Ukrainians in the European Union was extended for another year.

It must bring roaming legislation into line with European legislation by April 24, 2024.