RF attacks Ukraine with drones and ballistic missiles; Ukraine's Air Defense downs 9 Shaheds and 3 missiles

Overnight into Monday, February 26, russia attacked the territory of Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. Ukraine's Air Defense forces shot down nine Shaheds and three missiles.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on February 26.

"Over the past 24 hours and this night, the russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using ballistic and cruise missiles and kamikaze drones," the message reads.

According to preliminary information, defenders of Ukraine destroyed three missiles and nine UAVs of the Shahed type.

