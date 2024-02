Share:













Copied



A US military helicopter crashed in northeastern Mississippi during a routine training flight. Two National Guard soldiers who were inside were killed.

This is reported by ABC News with reference to official sources.

According to local authorities, the deceased have already been identified as 36-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Andrew Zemek and 42-year-old Chief Warrant Officer Joshua Abbott.

"Both servicemen were serving at the Mississippi National Guard Army aviation support facility in Tupelo," Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said.

Zemek served as an AH-64 Delta Apache standardization instructor pilot and served with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment. Abbott served as a maintenance test pilot and served with Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 151st Medical Evacuation Unit, Lakota.

"An AH-64 Apache crashed on Friday, February 23 at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time. The incident is still under investigation and no additional details are being released at this time," the Mississippi National Guard said in a statement.

As previously reported, the CEO of one of Nigeria's largest banks was killed in a plane crash in the United States.