During the war, the son of Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KSRIFE) director Oleksandr Ruvin, Serhii, bought a Land Cruiser for UAH 1.5 million.

This is stated in Serhii Ruvin's annual declaration for 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Ruvin's son bought a 2016 car in July 2022.

The cost of the car was UAH 1.5 million.

In 2022, Serhii Ruvin worked in the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, and later he got a job as a detective in the Economic Security Bureau (ESB).

Ruvin's son works as a detective at the Territorial Directorate of the ESB in the Zakarpattia Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the detective of the Economic Security Bureau Oleksandr Tomilov received over UAH 800,000 in cash as a gift from two families, including his parents, for his wedding during the war.

During the war, the detective of the Economic Security Bureau, Bohdan Sukhonos, declared that he lived in the apartment of grandmother Tosia, and two cars belonged to her. And during the war, the senior detective of the Economic Security Bureau, Vadym Kaplychnyi, received a wedding gift of UAH 450,000.

During the war, the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, Viktor Malyi, submitted an electronic declaration, according to which he has neither his own home, nor a home he rents, or any other home.