On February 23, 2022, the enterprises of Ukroboronprom received a reassuring letter from the then head of the Concern, Yurii Husev, assuring the existence of an action plan, which no one received. A copy of the letter was published by BBC journalists in the investigation "Unknown facts about Hostomel. How this airfield did not become the gateway to Kyiv for the russians."

"We continue to live and work calmly and confidently, carrying out our work without panic, because there are no real reasons for it at the moment. And when and if they arise, I promise to report it frankly," states the document that the Antonov state-owned enterprise received less than a day before a full-scale invasion.

Here is an assurance that Ukroboronprom has a clear plan of action in case of various situations. As it turned out later, the details of this plan would not be communicated to defense companies either before or after a full-scale invasion.

As you know, by the decree of the President of Ukraine dated February 22, 2024, Yurii Husev was appointed the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan.