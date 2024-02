North Korea sent over 10,000 containers of ammunition to russia since September - US Department of State

North Korea has sent more than 10,000 containers of ammunition or projectile-related materials to russia since last September for use in the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in a message posted on the official portal of the Department of State of the United States.

According to the agency, russia imported sea containers with military cargo from North Korea through the Vostochny port.

The report also names two more companies involved in these schemes, in particular, the russian Eastern Stevedoring Company, which manages the container terminal in the port of Vostochny in the Far East of the russian federation, and the Danube naval base of the russian Navy near Vladivostok.

The Department of State assured that the United States will continue to expose the supply of weapons between the DPRK and russia and take measures to prevent these illegal transactions.