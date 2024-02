Zaporizhzhia NPP operating on one power line for the third day due to actions of occupiers

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Zaporizhzhia NPP) remains on one power line from February 21, 2024.

This is the result of constant shelling of the station, the Ministry of Energy reports.

Regarding the general consequences of shelling in Ukraine, the ministry reported:

"Kherson was shelled at night, as a result of which the PL-150 kV line was disconnected. The substation was de-energized, leaving about 9,500 consumers without power. Due to previous shelling and insufficient safety conditions for power engineers, the 330 kV line that supplied the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains de-energized. The station - on one power line".

At the same time, the Ministry of Energy notes that there is no shortage of electricity in the power system. Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers.

The daily import of electricity is forecast to be 320 MWh, and the export to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Hungary is also expected to be up to 2,440 MWh on a commercial basis.