Russians launching serial production of hypersonic missile, "premiere" of which was given in Kyiv in February

On February 23, the president of the terrorist country of russia, vladimir putin, announced that the russian federation had begun serial production of new hypersonic Zircon missiles.

This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in its regular report.

In January, the official russian news agency TASS reported that the russian federation would increase the production of the Zircon and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles in 2024. Putin also stated that the russian military recently received four Tu-160M (under NATO’s name Blackjack) strategic bombers.

At the same time, the researchers cite the opinion of the Deputy Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, who also stated on February 23 that international sanctions are worsening the quality of russian missiles against the background of russia's attempts to increase their production.

Meanwhile, the russian missile novelty - the Zircon anti-ship hypersonic cruise missile - has high tactical and technical characteristics. It can develop a speed nine times higher than the speed of sound, has a flight range of more than 1,000 km and a warhead weight of up to 400 kg. It can also be used against ground targets, as the invaders demonstrated during the missile strikes on Kyiv on February 7.