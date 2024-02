British intelligence gives its own assessment of russian troops losses during two years of full-scale invasion

Share:













Copied



British military intelligence has reported that russia has deployed around 130 battalion-sized tactical groups for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. These are more than 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, 1,300 tanks, and at least 100,000 personnel.

"During the two years of the full-scale invasion, the losses of the russian federation coincide with, and in many cases exceed, those that constituted its initial strength. Confirmed russian losses amount to more than 2,700 tanks and 5,000 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers. The number of killed and wounded russian soldiers is probably about 350,000," the message says.

It is noted that the production and recovery of stocks, mobilization means that the losses have been compensated.

"Russian forces in Ukraine are now more numerous than at the beginning of the invasion. Now the russian federation is able to support attacks along the front line and carry out a strategy of exhausting Ukrainian forces," the British Ministry of Defense added.