The crew of 10 occupants were killed in the downed russian A-50 plane on February 23.

The interlocutors at the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine informed representatives of a number of mass media about this.

According to the source, all 10 russians who were on the plane were killed. Among them are five majors, three captains, an ensign and a lieutenant.

Currently, it is known that there are seven long-range radar detection and control aircraft in the military transport aviation of the russian federation.

There were no casualties on the ground from the plane crash.