President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Hostomel, where the russian "capture Kyiv in three days" was supposed to begin, thanked the Ukrainians, who have been fighting for victory for two years after the russian full-scale invasion.

The official President's Office portal informs about this.

"Great people of a great country! I am incredibly proud of each and every one of you. I admire each and every one of you. I believe in each and every one of you. Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our country to end.

That is why we always add to the words about ending the war: on our terms. That is why the word peace always sounds together with: fair. That is why the word "Independent" will always stand next to the word "Ukraine" in future history. Let's fight for it. And we will win. On the best day of our lives," the Head of State said.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is already 730 days closer to victory.

He also said that a meeting with the President of the European Parliament Ursula von der Leyen and the heads of the governments of Canada, Italy and Belgium will be held in Hostomel.