On the second anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko thanked the people of Kyiv who defended the capital in the first days of the full-scale invasion, and showed how the capital lived during the war.

"For two years of a full-scale war, the capital defended itself, lived and worked. And in general, for 10 years, Ukraine has been fighting back against the russian aggressor. We - each in our place - are doing everything for the Victory and the liberation of our state from the russian barbarians. I thank the people of Kyiv, who stood by shoulder to shoulder in the first days and weeks of a full-scale war, so that Kyiv - the heart of Ukraine - would endure. Thank to the people of Kyiv, who work to provide services to the citizens. Thank you to our soldiers who are heroically fighting for the freedom of Ukraine in the hell of war!" Vitali Klitschko said.

He also noted that Kyiv honors the memory of fallen defenders and helps their families. Directs funds to the military, renews damaged infrastructure and ensures the capital's vital activities.

"Our strength lies in the fact that we stand up for truth and justice, our will. And our strength lies in unity and dignity," the mayor of Kyiv emphasized.

Klitschko also published some "military" figures. In particular, according to his data, since February 24, 2024, an air raid warning has been sounded in Kyiv 989 times. As a result of russian aggression, about 800 residential buildings, 122 educational institutions, 18 health care institutions, and 17 social spheres were damaged in the city. Almost 200 civilians were killed, including 6 children.

In the first months of the war, more than 8,000 Kyiv residents received daily aid from the Kyiv Humanitarian Headquarters. Internally displaced persons and pensioners of the capital received almost 200,000 additional food packages from the headquarters. The humanitarian headquarters of the capital attracted help from more than 150 international partners.

During the two years of the war, 48,267 couples got married in Kyiv, 6,476 couples divorced, and 36,620 babies were born: 18,768 boys and 17,852 girls. Among the newborns - 647 twins and 6 triplets.

Today, almost 209,500 internally displaced persons are registered in Kyiv, including about 46,000 children.