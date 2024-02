Defense Forces eliminate another 770 occupiers and destroy enemy aircraft and 36 artillery systems – AFU Gener

On February 23, the Defense Forces eliminated another 770 occupiers. Russia also lost an aircraft and 36 artillery systems.

Updated data on enemy losses was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A total of 124 units of russian equipment and weapons were destroyed.

The day before, Ukrainian soldiers thinned the enemy army by another 770 invaders. On the morning of February 24, the irreversible losses of the russian federation in manpower reached 409,010 people.

The enemy also lost equipment and weapons. Thus, the russians lost eight tanks (6,534 of them were destroyed), 15 armored fighting vehicles (12,425) and 36 artillery systems (9,952).

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy air defense systems (684) and downed one aircraft (340).

The number of russians’ UAVs of the operational-tactical level decreased by 31 (7,659) and by two cruise missiles (1,905).

28 units of automobiles (12,988) and one unit of special equipment (1,576) were destroyed.

The number of destroyed russian MLRS (999), helicopters (325), ships/boats (25) and submarines (one) remains unchanged.