Share:













Copied



About 29% of the russian cloud market by sales and 46% of the rental market of data center equipment by the number of racks fell under the new American sanctions, Stanislav Myrin, a leading consultant at iKS-Consulting, estimated for the pro-Kremlin Kommersant.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury included russian providers of data processing centers (DPCs), including Rostelecom-DPC, 3data, Oxygen, Miran and others, on the list of sanctions. Previously, large-scale sanctions against russian data processing centers were not introduced, the publication's experts note. They assume that the reason for the inclusion of data centers in the list of sanctions could be contracts with defense industry enterprises, but state that for market participants this came as a surprise; many of them purchased equipment and software licenses from Western companies.

In total, 590 citizens and companies were included in the new sanctions lists, which include the blocking of all assets, a ban on any transactions and visa restrictions. This made the sanctions package the largest since the beginning of the war.

Persons who "participate in actions aimed at obtaining income from energy sources" and "facilitate the evasion of sanctions and their circumvention" came under sanctions, according to the release of the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

In particular, the USA introduced sanctions against the National System of Payment Cards (NSPC) - the operator of Mir cards. In addition, eight russian banks were sanctioned: Avangard, International Financial Club (IFC), Rostfinance, Chelindbank, Modulbank, Databank, Maritime Bank and Bystrobank.