Enemy tried to break through defense in Maryinka axis 44 times - General Staff morning summary

Last day, russian troops tried to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops 44 times, a total of 84 combat clashes took place at the front.

This is stated in the text of the operational report from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During the past day, 84 combat clashes took place.

In total, the enemy launched 10 missile and 93 air strikes, fired 141 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type. All 12 kamikaze drones were destroyed by air defense units.

The settlements of Novoyehorivka, Makiyivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region; Torske, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, New York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Tonenke, Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhaylivka, Vodiane of the Donetsk Region and Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka of the Zaporizhzhia Region were hit by airstrikes.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv Regions came under the artillery fire of the russian occupiers.

In the area of responsibility of the North Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG) in the Siversk and Slobozhanshchyna axes, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG in the Kupyansk axis, the enemy launched 2 unsuccessful attacks on the defenders' positions in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 2 enemy attacks in the area of the Terny settlement of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut axis, the Defense Forces repelled 9 enemy attacks in the Bohdanivka and Ivanivske areas of the Donetsk Region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, the defenders repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkyne, Sieverne and Pervomayske settlements.

In the Maryinka axis, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Heorhiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhaylivka, where the enemy tried 44 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Novopavlivsk axis.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, 8 enemy attacks were repulsed near Robotyne.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa OSTG in the Kherson axis, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupiers. During the past day, the enemy carried out 8 unsuccessful assaults on the left bank of the Dnieper.

At the same time, in the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of personnel and 3 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy.

Another A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft was also destroyed by units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

And the rocket units damaged 4 personnel concentration areas, a control post, 3 artillery pieces, an ammunition depot, and 2 radars of the Buk-M3 air defense system of the enemy.