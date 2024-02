Share:













Copied



On February 22, the term of office of the chairman of the National Commission for the State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (Energy Commission) Kostiantyn Ushchapovskyi expired.

Ushchapovskyi said this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Yesterday, the last day of my powers as the chairman of the Energy Commission ended. And soon, together with colleagues, by secret ballot, we will elect a new chairman or chairwoman of the regulator," he wrote.

According to the Energy Commission, since February 23, Ushchapovskyi has been an active member of the commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ushchapovskyi was elected the new chairman of the Energy Commission on February 22, 2022.

On December 29, 2021, he was appointed to the post of a member of the Energy Commission.