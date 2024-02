Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated UAH 17.1 billion for the development of the network and the maintenance of public roads of national importance.

The representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The balance of funds of the special fund of the state budget in the amount of UAH 17.104 billion, which was formed on January 1, 2024, was allocated to the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure, the source of which was state budget revenues received in previous years and not used in 2023, for a new budget program ‘Development of the network and maintenance of public roads of national importance’ for the implementation of expenditures in 2024 on the financial support of measures determined by the Law On Sources of Financing of the Road Economy of Ukraine," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers created the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine on the basis of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects and the State Agency for Roads.