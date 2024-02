Crimea bridge was blown up with two naval drones, and now they are collecting for 35 - expert predicts major S

For the second undermining of the Crimea bridge, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) needed two Sea Baby drones, and now a large national collection for 35 sea drones has been announced.

This indicates the preparation of a major SSU special operation on the Black Sea, writes political scientist Oleksii Holobutskyi.

According to the expert, Sea Baby from the SSU is one of the best developments of this war in terms of price/quality ratio. "Simple arithmetic. Among the targets hit by the “babies” are 9 ships of the Black Sea fleet of the russian federation, each of which is ten times more expensive than naval drones. And also the Crimea bridge, which was blown up for the second time thanks to two "Sea Babies". Today, a large collection for 35 drones! In my opinion, this is one of the most effective donations today, given the results already shown," the political scientist believes.

"Sea Babies" is a really new military-technical solution that can change the picture of the war in favor of Ukraine. Let me remind you that it was thanks to naval drones that Ukraine lifted the grain blockade. The russians are no longer masters of the Black Sea and are forced to spend a lot of resources on the security of their facilities. This, accordingly, weakens other important areas of the front and plays in our favor," Holobutskyi emphasizes.

The expert believes that it is no coincidence that the big collection starts at the end of February. "In winter, it was more difficult to hit objects on the Black Sea, but a new season of "sea battle" has actually begun. What will remain of the bridge and the Black Sea fleet of the russian federation now depends on each of us," the political scientist summarizes.

We will remind that on February 22, a large collection for 35 SSU "Sea Baby" sea drones started. You can join the collection here.