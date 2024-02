Share:













The official representative of the foreign policy service of the European Union, Peter Stano, recommended that deputy chairman of the security council of the russian federation, dmitry medvedev, consult a psychiatrist after his words about the capture of Kyiv and Odesa.

DW writes about it.

"We don't comment on weird statements from people who are desperate for attention, especially if they are the eternal number two in something. And while it's great that this person is publicly sharing his mental diagnosis with us, the only thing we can say is to recommend some counseling and psychiatric care," Stano said on Thursday, February 22.

At the same time, the EU spokesman, wearing a T-shirt with the inscription "I support Ukraine", added that he was not sure whether "russia, with the billions it spent on the war against Ukraine, can afford to invest something in social assistance and health care."

In an interview with the russian media, medvedev said that the russian federation had already "waited for the return home of the russian city of Odesa", and "after some time" it would have to reach Kyiv - the "russian city" - again.

He also stated that it is "quite possible" that Texas could secede from the United States and "enter into a treaty of friendship and cooperation with the DPR."

We will remind you that medvedev wants to send "disloyal" Ukrainians under occupation to Siberian camps.