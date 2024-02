Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the allocation of UAH 515 million for the construction and operation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery this year.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A key decision was made to create a National Military Memorial Cemetery. The government approved the procedure for using the funds provided for in the state budget. We are talking about UAH 515 million, which we allocate for construction," he said.

Shmyhal noted that the National Military Memorial Cemetery will become the central place where everyone can pay tribute to the fallen heroes of Ukraine.

He added that the creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery is one of the main tasks for this year for the Ministry for Veterans Affairs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2023, Shmyhal announced that the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery is planned to be opened in the first half of 2024.

In August 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to move the place of creation of the National Military Memorial Cemetery from Kyiv to Hatne in the Fastivskyi District of the Kyiv Region.

Before that, the National Military Memorial Cemetery was planned to be created in Bykivnianskyi Forest in Kyiv in 2023. But in August 2023, the National Historical and Memorial Reserve Bykivnia Graves announced the impossibility of building a National Military Memorial Cemetery in Bykivnia in a short time.