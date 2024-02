Share:













The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to defend positions in Krynky, Kherson Region. The situation there is quite complicated, but there is no question of any "clearing" of this territory, as the head of the ministry of defense of the russian federation sergei shoigu stated.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are keeping the situation under control, the representative of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, said on the air of the telethon.

"The situation is really difficult, but it is controlled. It is controlled by the efforts of the Defense Forces. It is clear to everyone that it is very difficult to hold the bridgehead in such conditions, but we are still holding it," she said.

She refuted the statement of the minister of defense of the russian federation, sergei shoigu, that Krynky was allegedly "cleared". In her opinion, the text of the russian official was prepared in advance. Probably, such a statement was prepared after the strong assaults on Sunday. But the russians did not succeed, and they probably did not have time to report to the Ministry of Defense, she assumed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 20, russian defense minister sergei shoigu told russian president vladimir putin about the capture of the village of Krynky on the left bank of the Kherson Region.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine called it a lie, noting that the invaders' assault had failed.

On February 6, a video appeared in which servicemen of the Defense Forces of Ukraine raised the flag of Ukraine on the territory of the settlement of Krynky, which is one of the bridgeheads of the Ukrainian military on the left bank of the Kherson Region.