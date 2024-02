Share:













Ukraine has started electricity trade with Hungary.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On February 22, Ukrenergo held the first joint auctions for the distribution of access to interstate interconnectors between Ukraine and Hungary on the European universal distribution platform JAO (Joint Allocation Office). This means that from today Ukraine began to carry out commercial electricity exchange according to European rules with one more EU country," the message says.

Electricity is exported on Friday, February 23, in the morning and throughout the day to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova.

Electricity is imported in the morning and evening hours from Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, as well as at night from Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, Ukraine began exporting electricity to Europe.