Marko Shevchenko, Ambassador of Ukraine to Moldova, said that in the event of an aggravation of the situation in Transnistria, Ukraine is ready to provide assistance to Moldova at its request.

He announced this information during a TV broadcast on February 22, the Deschide portal reports.

The Ambassador emphasized that Ukraine is serious about the problem of occupied Transnistria, especially in connection with the presence of the russian military and the possibility of actions of the russian special services in the region. At the same time, he emphasized that at the moment there is no direct threat to Ukraine from this direction.

Shevchenko noted that in the event of an aggravation of the situation and an official request from Chisinau, Ukraine will be ready to help Moldova. He stated: "Ukrainian officials have repeatedly publicly stated that in the event of an official request from the authorities of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine will definitely help. The method and amount of assistance will be discussed later, depending on the seriousness of the situation."

We will remind, earlier yesterday a number of Moldovan mass media reported that on February 28, the so-called "authorities" of the unrecognized Transnistria allegedly want to turn to russia with a request for accession.

At the same time, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not confirm the previously widespread information that the unrecognized Transnistria is going to ask russia for accession.