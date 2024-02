Share:













Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command, reported that there is currently no violent activity on the territory of unrecognized Transnistria.

She said this on the air of the telethon.

"On the territory of Transnistria, we do not observe violent activity. In principle, there is more destabilization in the information space, an attempt to create such socio-political tension in these territories. It arises from time to time among the russians, we carefully monitor it," she said.

The spokeswoman emphasized that the state border is meanwhile reliably protected, fortified, and its inviolability is ensured. The Defense Forces are monitoring the situation.

"From the side of the Transnistrian Republic, we understand that such twisting of the situation and escalation were foreseen. And indeed, the attack that took place at night in the direction of Odesa, in particular with the use of missiles, is additional pressure and an effort to ensure that support will be provided in the event of an incident of stormy situation there," Humeniuk said.

We will remind, earlier yesterday a number of Moldovan mass media reported that on February 28, the so-called "authorities" of the unrecognized Transnistria allegedly want to turn to russia with a request for accession.

At the same time, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine did not confirm the previously widespread information that the unrecognized Transnistria is going to ask russia for accession.