Share:













Copied



Armenia has "frozen" its participation in the russia-dominated Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this in an interview with France24.

He added that the issue of preserving the russian military base in Armenia "is not on the agenda."

Pashinyan said that a few months ago, russia "openly called on the Armenian population to overthrow the government." According to the Prime Minister, this propaganda from Moscow against him is not weakening.

The head of the Armenian government added that he was particularly concerned about the abduction in Armenia by the russian military police of a citizen of the russian federation, Dmitry Setrakov, who did not want to fight against Ukraine. Human rights activists called it "an attack on the legal system of Armenia, on Armenia as a sovereign state."

Pashinyan emphasized that Armenia will not tolerate illegal actions on its territory. He threatened consequences if Yerevan's demands remain ignored.

At the same time, Pashinyan said in an interview that Azerbaijan is preparing for a new war, and its president Ilham Aliyev, they say, does not want to conclude a peace treaty based on mutual recognition of territorial integrity, but wants to seize new territories in Armenia.

It will be recalled that Pashinyan previously stated that his country is not an ally of the russian federation in its war against Ukraine.