On the afternoon of February 22, a surplus occurred due to the excess production of electricity by solar power plants.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy.

It is noted that at the request of Ukrenergo, surpluses were transferred to Poland. The total amount of electricity transferred was 1,440 MWh (from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Own generation is sufficient to cover the needs of consumers, so commercial import and export of electricity is planned.

At the same time, a block and a building of a TPP went into ongoing repair. At the same time, one power unit of the thermal power plant was returned to work after short-term repairs. There are eleven TPP generating equipment in reserve, which will be used in case of need.

As the Ministry of Energy added, the 330 kV high-voltage line in the Zaporizhzhia Region was de-energized as a result of hostilities. Repairs will be carried out under safe conditions.

Repair work is ongoing on the 330 kV high-voltage line that supplied the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP. The station remains on one power line.

Also, due to technical reasons, the equipment at the 330 kV substation Ukrenergo was shut down in the Mykolayiv Region. Now, all consumers are connected.

For the current day, the import of electricity is forecast to be 1,018 MWh. It is also planned to export to Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova, and Hungary - up to 2,793 MWh.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, due to the shelling of the occupiers, one of the CHPPs in the Dnipropetrovsk Region stopped producing electricity.

On February 9, the power of three out of nine power units at nuclear power plants was reduced for repair work.

In 2023, nuclear power plants generated 52.409 billion kWh of electricity, which is 101.6% more than the planned task.