The Antimonopoly Committee has allowed the T.A.S. Overseas Investments Limited (Cyprus), affiliated with businessman Serhii Tihipko, to purchase over 50% of the shares of TransANT GmbH (Austria), a manufacturer of innovative freight railcars.

This follows from a statement by the committee, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

In particular, the Antimonopoly Committee granted permission to T.A.S. Overseas Investments for the acquisition of shares in the authorized capital of TransANT GmbH, which ensures an excess of 50% of the votes in the company's top management body.

In February 2023, the T.A.S. group of Serhii Tihipko bought more than 40% of the shares of TransANT GmbH.

Also, shareholders of TransANT GmbH are the international steel company Voestalpine and the freight division of the Austrian Federal Railways (the company OBB Rail Cargo Group).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the financial and industrial group T.A.S. includes the enterprise DniproVahonMash, which specializes in the manufacture of freight mainline and industrial railcars, as well as produces specialized technological vehicles.