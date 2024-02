Russians hit agricultural enterprise in the Kharkiv Region with drones at night

Overnight into February 22, russian occupiers struck the Kharkiv Region with drones. They damaged an agricultural enterprise.

This follows from a statement by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

So, according to the investigation, on February 22, around 11 p.m., enemy UAVs hit the territory of an agricultural enterprise in the village of Mokra Rokytna.

It is reported that hangars, warehouses, utility buildings, and machinery of the specified agricultural enterprise were damaged and destroyed. In addition, one of the russian drones got into a cowshed: there are probably calves under the debris.

Earlier, russia attacked the village with five UAVs.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kharkiv District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Section 1 of Article 438 of the Penal Code of Ukraine).

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during a massive drone attack this night in Dnipro, Shahed hit a high-rise building. As a result, four people were injured, there are still people under the rubble, the search is ongoing.

The russians also hit Odesa with Shaheds and rockets. A civilian enterprise was damaged, and three people were killed.