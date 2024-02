Share:













In February, the 20th rotation of experts from the permanent monitoring missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was held at the Rivne, South Ukraine [the town of Yuzhnoukrayinsk], and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants (NPP).

This follows from a statement by the Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The IAEA mission has been operating at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) since September 2022.

"Recently, in the presence of the director general of the agency, Rafael Grossi, another rotation of experts took place at the station, but this did not motivate the russian occupiers to stop creating threats to nuclear and radiation safety," the message states.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in September 2023, the IAEA approved a resolution regarding the immediate return of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the control of Ukraine.