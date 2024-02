Share:













The United States will impose sanctions against more than 500 targets on Friday, February 23, to mark the second anniversary of russia's invasion of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in an interview with Reuters.

According to Adeyemo, measures taken in partnership with other countries will be directed against the russian military-industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate russia's access to sanctioned goods as Washington seeks to hold russia accountable for the war in Ukraine and the death of opposition leader Alexey Navalny.

"We will publish hundreds of sanctions here in the United States alone, but it is important to take a step back and remember that America is not the only one doing these things," Adeyemo stressed.

This package will add to the thousands of sanctions already aimed at Moscow that were announced by the United States and its allies after russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Sanctions and export controls are designed to slow russia down, making it harder for it to wage a war of its choosing in Ukraine. But ultimately, to help Ukraine, to enable them to defend themselves, Congress must act to give Ukraine the resources that they need, and the weapons they need," Adeyemo added.

At the same time, experts warn that sanctions are not enough to stop Moscow's attacks.

"What Congress does to pass additional military aid to Ukraine will matter far more than anything else they could do on the sanctions front," said former National Security Council official Peter Harrell.

As earlier reported, the coordinator of strategic communications of the United States National Security Council, John Kirby, also announced a new package of sanctions from the United States.