The Verkhovna Rada created a temporary special commission to investigate the effectiveness of the functioning of public authorities in the city of Kyiv.

252 MPs voted for the draft resolution No. 10460 with the minimum required 150, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The main tasks of temporary special commission will be:

- study of current issues of the strategic development of the city of Kyiv, in particular the state of development of the transport and urban planning model, establishment of city boundaries, approval of the General Plan, restoration of the housing stock, functioning of the objects of the city's critical infrastructure, plans for their restoration and development, including in the context of meeting needs civil defense of Ukraine during martial law;

- carrying out an analysis of: problems and shortcomings of the management of the city of Kyiv in the performance of metropolitan functions, information published in the media and in other sources regarding the irrational and inefficient use of budget funds during public procurement;

- collection and analysis of information, in particular from representatives of enterprises, institutions and organizations regardless of the form of ownership, officials, citizens, about the decisions, actions or inaction of local self-government bodies and local executive bodies in Kyiv to ensure security and minimize risks for the civilian population during martial law.

Vitalii Bezhin, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, was elected the head of the temporary special commission, and Roman Lozynskyi, MP from the Holos faction, was elected as his deputy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the Verkhovna Rada approved a law that directs the personal income tax from the salaries of the military to the state budget instead of local budgets for further allocation to military needs.