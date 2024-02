Damages and losses of agricultural sector from war amount to over USD 80 billion - KSE

Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian agricultural sector suffered more than USD 80 billion in direct damages and losses as a result of the full-scale invasion of russia.

This is stated in the message of the Center for Food and Land Use Research of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE Agrocenter), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Specifically, the total value of destroyed assets is USD 10.3 billion, which is 18% more than was estimated in April 2023.

At the same time, the largest category of losses is damaged and destroyed agricultural machinery, which amounts to USD 5.8 billion or 56.7% of all losses.

In total, as a result of the invasion, about 181,000 units of agricultural machinery and equipment were partially or completely damaged.

Experts estimate the damage caused by the theft or destruction of already produced products at USD 1.97 billion, losses due to damage to granaries - USD 1.8 billion, damages caused by perennial crops - USD 398 million, animal husbandry - USD 254 million, aquaculture and fishing - USD 35 million.

"At the same time, the losses, which include the lost income of agricultural producers and the increase in the cost of production, have more than doubled compared to the previous review and amounted to USD 69.8 billion. The total losses due to the decrease in crop production are USD 35.1 billion, additional due to the decrease production of livestock products - USD 5.6 billion, losses caused by a decrease in domestic prices are estimated at USD 24.1 billion, and losses due to an increase in the cost of production - USD 4.4 billion," the message says.

It is noted that the total needs of the agricultural sector for reconstruction and restoration during the next 10 years amount to USD 56 billion.

At the same time, the priority needs for 2024 amount to USD 435 million, most of which is already covered by donor funding.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale war, the russian occupiers have caused damage to the environment in the amount of UAH 2.2 trillion.