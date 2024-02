Russians create squad of athletes to involve in hostilities in Ukraine - National Resistance Center

Share:













Copied



In the aggressor country of russia, they created a special squad of athletes to participate in the war against Ukraine, which is sponsored by state-owned companies.

It is reported by the National Resistance Center.

So, it is reported that at the initiative of the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Sergey Kiriyenko, the Soyuz detachment was created. It included participants in sports competitions, in particular, martial arts tournaments.

Sponsors are Rosatom, Sberbank and other state-owned companies that spent tens of millions of rubles during the war on the procurement of weapons and optical equipment. The russian University of Special Forces in Chechnya is responsible for training the fighters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, russians continue to recruit mercenaries in Africa and Asia.

It was also reported that russia actively invites Serbian citizens to take part in the "World Youth Festival" in order to further recruit them as influence agents in Europe.

In addition, according to the National Resistance Center, in the temporarily occupied territories, russian invaders created so-called "youth centers" in order to recruit Ukrainian youth.