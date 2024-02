AFU eliminate 515 occupiers and 46 pieces of equipment over day in Tavria axis

Over the course of a day, February 21, in the operational zone of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), the enemy carried out 37 airstrikes, carried out 42 combat clashes and fired 1,270 artillery shells.

This is stated in the message of the Joint Press Center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria axis.

Thus, in the area of responsibility of the Tavria OSTG in the Avdiyivka axis, our defenders repelled 19 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove, Lastochkyne, Sieverne, Pervomayske and Nevelske settlements.

In the Maryinka axis, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhaylivka of the Donetsk Region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 14 times.

In the Novopavlivsk axis, our defenders repelled the enemy's attack south of Zolota Nyva, which is in the Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 8 enemy attacks west of Verbove and in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

The total loss of the enemy in manpower amounted to 515 people.

The total losses of the enemy in armaments and military equipment of the past day amounted to 46 units, not including UAVs. In particular, 4 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 6 artillery systems, 1 MLRS, 1 ATGM, 20 vehicles. The Defense Forces of Ukraine also destroyed 5 enemy ammunition depots.

328 UAVs of various types were neutralized or destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, acknowledged the difficult situation at the front against the backdrop of the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.