President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree allowing foreigners and stateless persons to serve in the National Guard of Ukraine.

This is stated in the decree published on the website of the Presidential Office.

"Foreigners who are legally present on the territory of Ukraine, have no previous convictions, and meet the requirements for military service defined by the Law of Ukraine On Military Duty and Military Service may be accepted voluntarily (under a contract) for military service by the National Guard of Ukraine," the message said.

The decree states that foreigners can serve on contract in all positions. In order to join the ranks of the formation, it is necessary to apply to the territorial center of recruitment and social support at the place of residence or directly to the military unit in which foreigners want to undergo military service under a contract.

The decree separately emphasizes that women can also be accepted for military service, but only if there are vacant military positions that can be filled by female servicemen. This list is determined by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After the medical examination, you need to pass the standards for physical training. A probationary period of two months is established for foreigners accepted for military service.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, the law on the introduction of an exam for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship entered into force.