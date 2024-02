Share:













Verkhovna Rada members have submitted more than 3,700 amendments to the second reading of the bill on mobilization.

This follows from a statement by the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Herashchenko, posted on her Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On February 21, the registration of amendments to the bill on mobilization was completed. In total, more than 3,700 amendments were submitted to the bill," she wrote.

In her opinion, it will take several weeks to consider the amendments in the National Security, Defense, and Intelligence Committee.

Herashchenko believes that the bill will be brought to the session hall in March and called it an optimistic scenario.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, MP Honcharenko believes that the Rada can consider the second reading of the bill on mobilization on March 6.

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on issues of education and science recommends to the parliament to leave a postponement from mobilization for post-graduate contract students.

February 21 was the last day when MPs could submit amendments to the bill on mobilization before the second reading.