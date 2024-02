Share:













The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland has reacted with concern to the anti-Ukrainian and pro-putin slogans that appeared during the latest border blockade by Polish farmers.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland.

In particular, the appeal mentioned that Poland "was the first to help occupied Ukraine" and stated that such actions cast a shadow on the Poles who accepted Ukrainian refugees.

"In our opinion, this is an attempt to take control of the farmers' protest movement by extreme and irresponsible circles, probably under the influence of russia's secret collaborators," the appeal emphasized.

The ministry called on the organizers of the protests to eliminate the initiators of such actions for the sake of the integrity of Poland and the opportunity to satisfy their demands, which in many respects are correct.

"The current situation of Polish farmers is a consequence of vladimir putin's aggression against Ukraine and the instability of the world economy, not the fact that Ukrainians are fighting back against aggression," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Polish government has confirmed that the Ukrainian grain that blocks the Ukrainian-Polish border does not remain in the country itself.

On February 20, Polish farmers began a stricter restriction on the movement of vehicles on the border with Ukraine. In particular, Polish farmers blocked the railway near the Shehyni-Medyka Checkpoint and dumped grain from a freight car.

The administration of the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, supported the idea of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, regarding a meeting of governments to resolve the border crisis. But they believe that it is better to hold the meeting in another place, not at the border.