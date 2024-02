NBU proposes to allow banks to report information about payment card numbers at request of state bodies

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) proposes for public discussion changes to the rules of storage, protection, use, and disclosure of banking secrecy, approved by Resolution 267 of the NBU's Board dated July 14, 2006 (as amended).

This follows from a statement by the NBU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The changes are related to the need to bring the Rules of storage, protection, use, and disclosure of banking secrets into compliance with Articles 62 and 622 of the Law of Ukraine On Banks And Banking Activity and to improve the procedure for disclosing information that constitutes banking secrecy, NBU. In particular, in connection with this, it is envisaged:

supplement the list of information that constitutes bank secrecy and is disclosed by banks at the request of authorized state bodies;

clarify the type of information that constitutes banking secrecy and which the NBU has the right to provide to the Deposit Guarantee Fund of individuals;

to specify the types of inspections carried out by the NBU, during which banks are required to provide documents and their copies that contain information constituting banking secrecy.

Compared to the current version of the Rules, banks will additionally disclose, at the request of state authorities, information on unique identifiers and/or numbers of emission payment instruments (for example, payment card numbers) of both transaction counterparties (both the payer and the recipient of funds), as well as the name of the provider of payment services of the counterparty.

In general, the updated edition of the corresponding clause of the Rules for Disclosure of Bank Secrecy proposes to establish that banks, at the request of authorized state bodies, will disclose information about:

availability of accounts;

account numbers;

information on unique identifiers and/or emission numbers

payment instruments;

balance of funds on accounts;

debiting and/or crediting operations;

purpose of payment;

identification data of the counterparty (for individuals - last name, first name, and patronymic name, registration number of the taxpayer's registration card of Ukraine; for legal entities - full name, identification code in EDRPOU);

account number of the counterparty;

information on unique identifiers and/or numbers of emission payment instruments of the counterparty;

unique NBU identifier (hereinafter - NBU ID code) of the counterparty's payment service provider;

identifier (hereinafter - ID code) of the counterparty's payment service provider; the name of the counterparty's payment service provider.

Such norms are contained in the draft resolution of the NBU Board On Approval Of Changes To The Rules Of Storage, Protection, Use, And Disclosure Of Bank Secrecy.

Comments and suggestions to the draft resolution are accepted according to the form for submission of comments and suggestions until March 3, 2024.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2019, the NBU detailed the requirements for banks to disclose information containing banking secrets.

The NBU also clarified that the passport of a citizen of Ukraine can be in the form of a card in an electronic contactless medium in accordance with the requirements of current legislation.