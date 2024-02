Share:













The transit of Ukrainian grain via Romania in January amounted to 1.1 million tons, and in the first half of February - 0.6 million tons.

This follows from a statement by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Ukraine has not exported grain to Romania since the summer of 2023 after restrictions were introduced at the level of the European Union. Grain crops travel through the territory of Romania in transit. In particular, in January 2024, 1.1 million tons were transported, in the first half of February – 0.6 million tons of grain," the message reads.

Also, according to the report, the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi, held another online meeting with the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of Romania, Florin-Ionut Barbu.

The parties discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector between Ukraine and Romania.

Solskyi thanked his colleague for his support in ensuring uninterrupted transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the territory of Romania to European ports.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine has reduced grain exports by 10.7% to 27.1 million tons since the beginning of the 2023/2024 marketing year (July 2023 – June 2024).

In October 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that up to 60% of Ukrainian export grain transits through Romanian territory.