Overnight into February 22, two russian regions were allegedly attacked by drones and a missile. Russian air defense allegedly worked on the targets.

This was reported by the defense ministry of russia.

"Tonight, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack with an unmanned aerial vehicle and an S-200 anti-aircraft missile converted to hit ground targets against objects in the territory of the russian federation was diverted," the message reads.

It is noted that the russian air defense allegedly destroyed the drone over the territory of the Bryansk Oblast and the missile - over the territory of the Rostov Oblast.

It will be recalled that in December 2022, Ukrainian drones attacked the russian Engels Air Base, as a result of which two Tu95MS bombers were damaged.

At the same time, it became known that the Dyagilevo military airfield near the russian city of Ryazan was attacked.

At the end of December 2022, drones again attacked the Engels Air Base of the occupiers. As a result of the attack, three russian servicemen were killed.

In September 2023, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine revealed what weapons were used to attack Engels and Dyagilevo airfields in December 2022.