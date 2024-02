Share:













The army of the aggressor country, russia, continued and, most likely, intensified the offensive in the direction of the village of Robotyne, which was recaptured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) during the summer 2023 counteroffensive. Since then, the village has remained on the front line.

This follows from a statement by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

According to British intelligence, the russian 58th combined arms army and the russian airborne forces operating in the area suffered heavy casualties during the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

However, according to British intelligence, the pace of fighting has since slowed, and russia's continued recruitment efforts are likely to have allowed russian forces in the area to recover.

"Over the past week, russian forces have intensified attacks at several points on the front line, probably with the aim of stretching Ukrainian forces," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 18, it became known about two cases of russians shooting Ukrainian soldiers who tried to surrender, in particular, about six Ukrainian soldiers who could not get out of the Zenith position in Avdiyivka.