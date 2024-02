Share:













NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg explained that the russians captured Avdiyivka thanks to the fact that the aggressor state, russia, secured the support of Iran and North Korea, as well as increased its own production and mobilized more forces.

He said this in an interview with Radio Liberty.

"We do not believe that the fact that Ukrainian troops retreated from Avdiyivka will in itself significantly change the strategic situation. At the same time, it reminds us that russia is ready to sacrifice many soldiers just for the sake of minor territorial gains," the senior official noted.

In addition, Stoltenberg considers these first noticeable military successes of russian forces in Ukraine in recent months as a result of the fact that russia received "significant military support from Iran, North Korea," as well as increased its production and "mobilized more forces."

"This makes it important that NATO allies provide military support, ammunition, and other types of assistance (to Ukraine - Ed. note). But, of course, also that Ukraine is able to obtain the necessary forces and mobilize the personnel necessary to continue the fight against russian invaders," he concluded.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Pentagon stated that the withdrawal of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, was a strategic withdrawal in order to preserve artillery and ammunition. It emphasized that the approval of additional funding for Ukraine from the United States is necessary.

On February 17, the AFU completed the operation to exit the semi-surrounded Avdiyivka.

On February 19, the Armed Forces reported that the russian occupiers were conducting a sweep in Avdiyivka, Donetsk region. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian forces currently have no problems with logistical routes - the Armed Forces of Ukraine have moved to reserve lines and set up a defense line.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the withdrawal of the Armed Forces from Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, Head of the Defense Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov acknowledged the difficult situation at the front.