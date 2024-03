Vehicles for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan.

Vehicles for export at Jiangyin terminal of Fuzhou Port in southeast China's Fujian Province. Photo by Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan.

Share:













Copied



China's automobile exports jumped 47.4 percent year-on-year in January this year, industry data showed.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

A total of 443,000 vehicles were exported during the period, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

In breakdown, some 369,000 passenger vehicles were exported, surging 47.5 percent year-on-year, while the exports of commercial vehicles rose 46.9 percent from the same period last year to 74,000 units.

Last month, China's new-energy vehicle (NEVs) exports also went up 21.7 percent on a yearly basis to 101,000 units, data revealed.