In case of victory of the russian aggressor state in Ukraine, about 20 million Ukrainians will flee to the West.

This is reported by Forbes.

The publication notes that putin acts like the Nazi leader of Germany Adolf Hitler during the Second World War, therefore the development of events in Europe is "too predictable". According to many experts, if or as soon as the russian dictator conquers Ukraine, he will attack the Baltic states, allegedly to protect the russian minorities there, and then Poland. The world will be drawn into war.

"According to probable estimates, if putin wins now, more than 20 million Ukrainians will flee to the West. Based on the estimate of the American think tank RAND Corporation, the cost of the departure of refugees from Ukraine to Europe in the event of russia's victory, and assuming more than 20 million migrants, the amount may exceed USD 1 trillion a year. Even if only three or four million go out, the burden will be very significant," the report said.

Forbes writes that since February 24, 2022, more than six million Ukrainians have left their country, more than 270,000 of them have legally moved to America. Most international experts agree that even from an immigration perspective, the russian invasion was a "humanitarian nightmare."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation in Ukraine, as of January 2024, more than 210,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Canada.

The Center for Economic Strategy assumes that of the 6 million Ukrainians who are still abroad due to russian aggression, from 1.3 million to 3.3 million may not return to Ukraine.

As of August 9, the number of Ukrainian refugees who received the status of temporary protection in the EU exceeded 4 million.