The head of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada, David Arakhamia, denied that the Verkhovna Rada was going to limit admission to universities for children of evaders from mobilization to the army.

Arakhamia stated this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We refute another fake, which, unfortunately, spread in the media. No one is going to restrict children in the right to education. The Verkhovna Rada has no such plans, has not and will not! Even in the context of changes to mobilization rules. Why someone talks about it is difficult to understand. But you definitely don't need to take it seriously," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Vadym Ivchenko (Batkivshchyna faction), who is a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence in an interview with Telegraf, said that the state can refuse services to evaders, for example, in obtaining state support, limiting the entry of them and their children into universities.