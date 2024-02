Blogger who justified russia's war against Ukraine detained in Kyiv and banned from using social networks

The "Internet activist" from the capital, who justified the military aggression of the russian federation in Ukraine, was served with suspicion and banned from using social networks.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

"Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, a capital blogger was served with suspicion based on the facts of the distribution of materials containing the justification of the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine (Parts 2, 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message reads.

Law enforcement officers say that the suspected blogger calls himself a political analyst, and through his own accounts in social networks, in particular in Telegram, X (formerly Twitter) and on the YouTube platform, he distributed materials justifying the war unleashed by russia against Ukraine.

"The blogger convinced his audience that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was not launched by russia, but by the USA. This is the kind of narrative that russian propagandists like," says the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is worth noting that, as noted by the law enforcement officers, the conclusions of the forensic linguistic examination confirmed that the texts of the materials published by the blogger contain statements that deny the armed aggression of the russian federation against Ukraine.

Law enforcement officials say that a preventive measure has already been chosen for the blogger.

The media reports that it may be about Dmytro Korniychuk, a political commentator who promoted Yuliya Tymoshenko and her Batkivshchyna party in 2018-2019.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, he denied russia's armed aggression and tried to discredit the command of the Defense Forces. He also spread misinformation about the situation in Ukraine on his own YouTube channel. Korniychuk's posts and video comments were "picked up" by russian propaganda resources.

